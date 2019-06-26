Sonam Kapoor wishes birthday boy Arjun Kapoor with throwback pic; Parineeti posts amusing video

Celebrities shower wishes on Arjun Kapoor's birthday.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 34 today and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Ishaqzaade actor. From cousin Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to co-star Parineeti Chopra and choreographer-director Farah Khan, celebs wished Arjun in unique way. While Parineeti shared an interesting and funny video on Arjun's birthday, Sonam's childhood photo with her cousin actor made netizens go aww. On the other hand, while Janhvi shared a heart-melting post for her Arjun bhaiya, Farah Khan Kunder left social-media users in spilts by sharing his throwback photos.

Parineeti and Arjun made their debut in Bollywood along with 2012 romantic drama Ishaqzaade and then went on to work in Namaste England. The actors share a good camaraderie and will soon be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actress took to Instagram to share a compilation of videos and wrote, ''It’s his bday I’ll have to be nice to him Whatever baba happy bday whatever aur batao kya chal raha hai. @arjunkapoor''.

Sonam Kapoor, who will next be seen in The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Instagram, ''Happy Birthday Arjun! Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday, and all my love @arjunkapoor #BrothersSister''.

''Happiest birthday @arjunkapoor my gyaani baba, foodie in crime n always there for me whenever i ask him to make free appearances on my shows.. lov u,'' wrote Farah alongside their adorable selfie. The choreographer-turned-director also shared a throwback photo of the actor.

Happiest birthday @arjunk26 .. so proud of ur journey.. frm when u gatecrashed my Sangeet to now😜 lov u more than you think♥️(p.s- he was invited btw) pic.twitter.com/mmXjJjVIS8 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 26, 2019

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are quite close to each other. The duo even made an appearance on Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 6. Arjun stood by Janhvi's side after sudden demise of her mother Sridevi. ''Happy Birthday Arjun bhaiya love you so much, always. For the love that you give, the man that you are and tbh also for the epic jokes that u crack. Even if sometimes it’s on me...,'' wrote the actress who is currently shooting for RoohiAfza along with Rajkummar Rao.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.