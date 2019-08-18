Anupam Kher reacts to Hasan Minhaj’s statements on Article 370 in Kashmir: See another truth about Kashmir

Anupam Kher reacts to Hasan Minhaj’s statements on Article 370 in Kashmir

Anupam Kher has been very vocal about his opinions about the situation in Kashmir ever since the issue started. The actor who hails from the beautiful state has supported the ruling government’s decision of scrapping Article 370 in the state. However, when he recently came across stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj’s video in which he showed his concern about the independence of Kashmir, Anupam Kher felt it right to show an alternate truth about the state to him. The actor took to his twitter to share a video in which he tells his experience of living in Kashmir.

In a recent episode of stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj’s political comedy show on Netflix, called Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, he was seen talking about Kashmir and the scrapping of Article 370. He said, “On India’s Independence Day, I’m thinking about the people of Kashmir, who are fighting for their own independence.” To this Anupam Kher reacted by sharing a video in which he is seen talking about what Kashmiri Pandits faced during their exodus from the valley and how he had to leave his own house in Kashmir 26 years ago. In the video, Anupam Kher says, “I am a Kashmiri Pandit. A believer of Indian values, a peace-loving, and secular, educated, non-violent, law-abiding, patriot. I was thrown out of my house 26 years ago. This is my story. By 1989, terrorists were all over Kashmir and the state government had given up all its responsibilities. There was no administration or law.”

As India celebrates its independence, let's think about the people who don't seem to have any right now. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/cGGoUcMbPw — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 15, 2019

Anupam Kher tweeted, “Dear @hasanminhaj !! I enjoy your act. Feel happy that an India born is capturing great audiences. Saw your latest clip & concern about Kashmir. Would love you to see another truth about #Kashmir. This is in Hindi. Hope you understand it. Thanks.”

Dear ⁦@hasanminhaj⁩ !! I enjoy your act. Feel happy that an India born is capturing great audiences. Saw your latest clip & concern about Kashmir. Would love you to see another truth about #Kashmir. This is in Hindi. Hope you understand it. Thanks.🙏 https://t.co/7ZkmdxwDou — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 16, 2019

Anupam Kher is very active on social media. Even though the actor has been in New York for a while, he makes sure that he keeps up with everything that has been going on in the country. The actor even wished his friend and "greatest actor on earth" Robert De Niro on his 76th birthday. Anupam on Saturday night took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself along with the Hollywood star. "Wishing my friend and the greatest actor on earth Robert De Niro a fantastic birthday. May God give him all the happiness in the world. Jai Ho," Anupam captioned the image.

Wishing my friend and the greatest actor on earth #RobertDeNiro a fantastic birthday. May God give him all the happiness in the world. Jai Ho.🙏🤓 pic.twitter.com/kd7A5NRx7T — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 17, 2019

