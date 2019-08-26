Angrezi Medium, Shiddat attempt to not get typecast, reveals Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan approaches films the way she lives her life: with unpredictability and a dash of clarity, to not repeat what she's doing and get stereotyped. After a successful TV run, Radhika made her film debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's "Pataakha" last year and followed it up with Vasan Bala's wacky action comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota".

Radhika will be next seen in "Angrezi Medium", a sequel to the successful "Hindi Medium" and will soon start shooting for romantic drama "Shiddat".

"I wanted to do something different. I didn't want to get typecast. That I can only play a village girl or do an action film. I want to surprise the audience with every film of mine. That's what I want to do as it excites me as a person and an actor," Radhika told PTI.

When asked if these films are an attempt to break free from any stereotype, the actor said, "Yes. That's what I aim on doing. No one recognised me when I did 'Mard' that I was the same girl who (did 'Pataakha').

"I crave for such reactions. I don't plan anything. I feel if I'm unpredictable in life, I'll be unpredictable even in my choices." Directed by Homi Adajania, "Angrezi Medium" also features Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Radhika said her character in "Angrezi Medium" is totally different from who she is as a person and was by far her "toughest role".

"I had to tweak my voice a little bit, because she is a 17-year-old girl from Udaipur. I had to just let go of Radhika. My dialect isn't exactly what they speak in Udaipur but it isn't Hindi as well. So I had to get into that headspace too."

The actor said working with Irrfan, who returns to screen after a sabbatical due to his health, was a learning experience.

"Just observing him is enough. How he approaches a scene, how effortlessly he performs. I used to ask him a lot of questions. He doesn't talk much and isn't the kind of person who says 'this is what I did and this is how I prep.' Even if my scenes were not scheduled I would just come to set some days to observe how he functions."

With "Shiddat", Radhika said she will be venturing into a completely new space.

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also stars Diana Penty, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

"'Shiddat' is in a space which was really different from whatever I've done so I wanted to explore this as well. This is going to be my commercial film. I'm learning a new sport again, swimming. I am thrilled to begin the film," she added.

