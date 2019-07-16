Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar wants to make quick 100 pounds; undertakes a hilarious task- Watch video

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood never fails to impress us with his stunt skills and his pro-action sequences. This time too, Akshay Kumar has something interesting to serve us! In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen hanging on the rod just like that. Twinkle Khanna shares the video and captions it as, "Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well #GoofingAround"

Check video

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to take up the #BottleCapChallenge. He got inspired by the Hollywood stunt master Jason Statham. He challenged his fans and co-actors and soon the video went viral like a sudden blaze of fire.

Many Bollywood celebs like Tiger Shroff, Kunal Kemmu, Sunil Grover, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and many others took up the challenge and innovated it according to themselves. #BottleCapChallenge instantly became the trend of Bollywood.

Also, Akshay Kumar himself shares the glimpses from the sets of Sooryavanshi, where he will be seen performing real-time stunts and action scenes.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari which ruled the box office. He will be next seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and is scheduled to release on March 27, 2020. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Mission Mangal.

