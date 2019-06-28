Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty giving love to Sooryavanshi's fight master is scariest sight possible

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty on the sets of Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's style is different. Whether it is acting, dancing or performing stunts, he adds his own flavour to the work he does and that's what his fans love the most. Akshay, who is currently shooting for the cop drama Sooryavanshi in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City has wrapped Hyderabad schedule of the film and the actor took to Instagram to share a scary yet funny photo from the sets. In the picture, Akshay along with director Rohit Shetty and other cast and crew can be seen literally pointing their guns at their fight master, who appears to be the action director Sunil Rodrigues.

Shocked? Well, it is Sooryavanshi team's style of giving love. Here's what Akshay wrote in the caption: "When your action is over and the only thing left to do is shoot the fight master. Sooryavanshi giving love to the big man with the golden head who kept us all alive during this epic crazy month." In the picture, we can also see TV actor Vivan Bhathena. He too shared the photo on his Instagram and wrote, ''Lol..chor pakda gaya...#Schedulewrap for me. #Hyderabad #ramoji #sooryavanshi. Had the best time. This is the best unit I've ever worked with. So confident and composed about everything they do and ofcourse @itsrohitshetty practical jokes on set and @akshaykumar sense of humour just keeps you going even in 50deg heat. #blessed #actorslife #crazymadfun''.

For unversed, action director Sunil Rodrigues has collaborated with Rohit Shetty several times for movies such as Simmba, Dilwale, Singham Returns and Golmaal Again. He also has also choreographed action sequences for Happy New Year, Drishyam, Mukkabaaz, Pari and Zero among others.

Rohit Shetty's directorial which also stars Katrina Kaif will feature Akshay as ATS cop Sooryavanshi. The film will also have Ranveer Singh aka Simmba and Ajay Devgn aka Singham's cameo. Recently, Katrina and Akshay shot for the remake of hit song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Sooryavanshi, which was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020 will now hit the screens on March 27 to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan's Inshallah.