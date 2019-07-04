Akshay Kumar reveals the reason why he did Mission Mangal

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Kesari will now be seen playing the role of a scientist in a space drama titled "Mission Mangal." The actor in the interview opened up that he did this film especially for his daughter and children her age.

"'Mission Mangal', a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars," Akshay tweeted on Thursday revealing details about the film and its storyline. He in the pictures wrote, "For several years, Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of one such movie... A movie that inspires our future generations... One that celebrates imagination and curiosity."

#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars! @FoxStarHindi #HopePictures #JaganShakti @isro pic.twitter.com/yMwkCPr2KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2019

Last year on Independence Day, the actor's film 'Gold' saw its release and this year it will be Mission Mangal. The film which is helmed by Jagan Shakti stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. A post from the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi read: "Thank you Akshay Kumar for being a part of this incredible journey! We can't think of anyone better to inspire generations to come. Get ready for the true story of India's space mission to Mars #MissionMangal."

Thank you @akshaykumar for being a part of this incredible journey! We can’t think of anyone better to inspire generations to come. Get ready for the true story of India’s #SpaceMission to Mars #MissionMangal https://t.co/Xn5ULQWkjN — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) July 4, 2019

Recently, the Sooryavanshi actor was seen taking the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' which is slowly spreading on the internet like wildfire. He posted his video on Instagram. Check it out:

