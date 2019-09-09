Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhay Deol's Tamil film Hero finally gets a release date

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol will soon be seen playing the role of a baddie in the upcoming Tamil movie "Hero" which is scheduled to release on December 20. The film directed by PS Mithran, also stars southern film industry actor Sivakarthikeyan Doss.

Talking about his experience working with Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay took to his Instagram account to share a picture along with a post which read, "Every Villain needs a Hero! Such a privilege to be working with the talented Sivakarthikeyan... I'm having a lot of fun making this, even though Tamil is one tough language to speak!

Have a look:

Abhay seems to be quite excited about his project. What about you?

