Aamir Khan gets thank you note from PM Modi for supporting anti-plastic initiative

Actor Aamir Khan who is quite active on social media platforms and keep on sharing his concern towards various social issues yet again lauded Prime Minister’s initiative to ban single-use plastic. Now PM Narendra Modi, in response to his supportive tweet posted a thank you note for the actor for ‘extending’ his valuable support to the initiative. This came after PM’s announcement to kick start a new revolution against plastic from October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, during his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki baat’.

On Tuesday, Dangal actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, “The initiative by the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi to curb ‘single use plastic’ is an effort all of us should strongly support. It’s up to each of us to make sure we stop using ‘single use plastic’.”

The initiative by the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to curb 'single use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single use plastic'. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 26, 2019

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi re-tweeted and wrote, “Thank you @aamir_khan for the valuable support to the movement to eliminate usage of single use plastic. Your encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well.”

Thank you @aamir_khan for the valuable support to the movement to eliminate usage of single use plastic.



Your encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well. https://t.co/AwKi1SzXde — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2019

PM Modi, during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ also said, "This campaign has enthused people ... Many of my merchant brothers and sisters have put up a placard at their establishments, boldly mentioning that customers ought to carry shopping bags with them. This will result in monetary savings as well as one would be able to contribute towards protection of the environment."

This isn’t the first time that any Bollywood actor has shown concern about issues revolving around the use of plastic as previously Salman Khan on his Instagram handle shared a video of a monkey whom he called Bajrangi Baijaan. The Dabangg 3 actor offered him water through a plastic bottle which he refused later which he offered him water through a glass and he accepts it. Have a look:

On the professional front, Aamir will begin the shooting of his next project Laal Singh Chaddha in a few months. While Salman is shooting for Dabangg 3 these days.

