Aamir Khan gets nostalgic and shares his favourite scene from 3 Idiots

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2019, if we talk about one film that celebrates the pure bond, it is none other than 3 Idiots. Not only has the film received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience, but also broke various records at the box office. Even though the film airs every second day on television, but the story is so heart-touching that you won’t mind watching it again and again. Well, it seems that actor Aamir Khan also got nostalgic about his film and that is the reason why he shared a clip on his social media handle.

There are a lot of scenes that will leave one roll on the floor laughing but for Aamir his favourite one is the one where he along with his friends, R. Madhavan and Sharman Josi gate crash a wedding. While they enjoy a plate full of delicacies, they are caught red-handed by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir shared a clipping of the scene and captioned it as, “One of my favourite scenes...”

Have a look at the post here:

See the video of the scene here:

Talking about his future projects Aamir will be seen working in the remake of a Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. There are reports that the actor might collaborate with Saif Ali Khan for Neeraj Pandey’s film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in sacred Games 2, in Jawaani Jaaneman, and also Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

