  Yaaram Teaser Out: Prateik Babbar is back with tale three friends post Chhichhore

Yaaram Teaser Out: Prateik Babbar is back with tale three friends post Chhichhore

Yaaram teaser starring Prateik Babbar, Ishita Raj depicting the tale of friendship is finally out. The romantic comedy is slated to release on October 18.

New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2019 15:36 IST
Yaaram Teaser Out: Prateik Babbar is back with tale three friends post Chhichhore

The official teaser of the upcoming romantic comedy starring Prateik Babbar, Ishita Raj, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Subha Rajput has been released by the makers on Thursday. The film depicts the tale of friendship between three friends and also tells the struggles in life. The poster was earlier revealed by the makers that showed the three friends creating the sign of hashtag with the tagline  “Fall Apart to Fall Back Together.”

The film is directed by debutant director Ovais Khan and produced by Vijay Mulchandani under the banners of Yashvi Films. The shooting of the film has majorly taken place in Mauritius and the songs in the film have been composed by directors Sohail Sen, Jeet Gannguli, Rochak Kohli, Nayeem-Shabir with the lyrics penned by Kumaar. Have a look at the teaser here:

Prateik was last seen playing the negative role in Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer “Chhichhore,” while Ishita’s last film as the lead job was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

 

