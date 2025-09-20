Flop star kid, who runs an empire of Rs 1200 crore | Who's he? Vivek Oberoi tried his luck in the film industry. Although he didn't find success there, but do you know that he's a millionaire and runs a business worth crores?

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi began his acting career in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma's film "Company," which earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the Filmfare Best Debut Actor Award. The star kid earned a name for himself with films like "Saathiya," "Yuva," "Shootout at Lokhandwala," "Omkara," and "Rakt Charitra."

However, he also experienced failure with several flops like "Prince," "Dum," "Kyoon! Ho Gaya Na," "Naksha," and "Home Delivery Aapko... Ghar Tak." Vivek married Priyanka Alva on October 29, 2010, and they have two kids, Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana. The actor, who comes from a film background, always had the acting calibre; however, he could not taste success like other starkids did. But Vivek did something that other starkids have.

Vivek Oberoi's business and net worth

Vivek has built an empire worth Rs 1200 crores through his hard work and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. 'My father instilled in me a business sense from a young age. He would bring me products and ask me to create a business plan, asking how I would sell them. I began understanding business at the age of 10. My father used to say, 'I'm a rich man, not you. You'll get there, but you'll have to do it yourself,' the actor once said about his business acumen.

Vivek Oberoi amassed a fortune worth crores of rupees through acting, film production, and smart business acumen. In addition to his Bollywood career, he invested in real estate and started his own production company, further increasing his wealth.

His ventures include BNW Real Estate Developers, the UAE Luxury Market and a lab-grown diamond brand. Vivek has also invested in several other ventures. Vivek no longer lives in India. He relocated to Dubai after COVID-19. He lives there with his wife and children. He is very active on social media, sharing updates about his personal life. He also celebrates all festivals with great enthusiasm.

Also Read: Bollywood actor with 16 back-to-back flops now has a massive empire of Rs 2,500 crore