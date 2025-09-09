Bollywood actor with 16 back-to-back flops now has a massive empire of Rs 2,500 crore Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s Khiladi, turns 58 today. From Rs 5,000 earnings to a Rs 2,500 crore empire, here’s a look at his net worth and luxurious lifestyle.

New Delhi:

Several superstars in Bollywood have earned fame as well as wealth in their careers after a lot of struggle. One such actor is Akshay Kumar. There was a time when the actor used to earn only Rs 5,000 and today, he is the top actor of the industry and has assets worth billions.

Akshay Kumar, also known as Khiladi Kumar, is celebrating his 58th birthday today, on Tuesday. On this occasion, let's have a look at his net worth and luxurious lifestyle.

Akshay Kumar completed 34 years in entertainment industry

Akshay Kumar has been working in the entertainment industry for 34 years. He has made a big identity as an actor. However, before becoming an actor, Akshay did several small jobs. At the same time, Akshay had earlier said that he came to the film industry only to earn money as he did not know how to act at all.

Akshay Kumar's debut as a lead actor in Bollywood was with the 1991 film 'Saugandh'. Since then, he has been working as a lead actor. As of 2025, he has featured in more than 150 films and is known for having multiple releases in a year.

Akshay Kumar's net worth

According to a report by the Indian Express, Akshay Kumar's net worth is around Rs 2,500 crore. Talking about his earnings, he charges around Rs 60-90 crores for a film. Apart from this, he also earns well from his production house Cape Of Good Films, which has produced hit films like 'Airlift', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Pad Man'.

Apart from all this, Akshay also earns from brand endorsements, investments in sports and startups, fashion brands and real estate. The actor owns a sea-facing house worth Rs 80 crore in Mumbai. He also has another apartment spread over 1,878 square feet, which is worth Rs 7.8 crore.

