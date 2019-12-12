Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra's Shakuntala Devi biopic to release on May 8, 2020

Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer, the biopic on the math genius is set to hit the screens on May 8 next year, actor Vidya Balan announced on Thursday. The actor took to social media to share the news. "Get ready to be enamoured by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you!" Vidya captioned the clip revealing the date of release.

In October, Vidya shared the first look of her character of Shakuntala Devi. She was widely referred to as Human Computer for her ability to solve complicated mathematical problems verbally within seconds and the film will chronicle her life. In the first-look poster, Vidya was seen striking a pose in a bright red sari with a floral border, short-cropped hair and a round bindi, to resemble Shakuntala Devi.

Directed by Anu Menon, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta. Menon has written the story along with Nayanika Mahtani with dialogues penned by Ishita Moitra. Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Shakuntala's genius was first discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

The film is backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

(With PTI Inputs)

