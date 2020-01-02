Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan look wedding-ready in latest still from Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's new look from Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's looks from the Coolie No. 1 have created quite a buzz already and fans can’t wait to see more from the film. New Year has brought a new gift for Varun Dhawan and Sara's fans. Makers of Coolie No. 1 have released a new still from the film. The picture was tweeted by film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh. In this latest still Varun, Sara can be seen dressed in white Christian wedding attire. Varun lifts Sara in his arms as the duo poses for a picture.

Sharing the picture, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... New glimpse from Coolie No 1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release.”

#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan... New glimpse from #CoolieNo1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0w4ROEafOs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

The first look of the film was unveiled in August 2019 featuring Varun Dhawan in his red coolie uniform and white Gandhi cap.

The film is the official remake of David Dhawan’s 1997 super hit film with the same name. The original movie starrer Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. David Dhawan delivered a streak of hit films in the 90s with No. 1 title.

The new Coolie No. 1 also stars Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid, and Shikha Talsania. Actor Paresh Rawal will be seen essaying the role of Sara Ali Khan's father in the film.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently enjoying their new year vacations. While Sara spent her time holidaying in the Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun with girlfriend Natasha Dalal welcomed 2020 in Switzerland.

