Propose Day 2022: Romantic Bollywood proposals to take inspiration from

With the onset of Valentine's week, people all over the world are speaking the language of love. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, February 8 happens to be the Propose Day and a golden chance for everyone to speak their hearts out to their lovers. This day is not only about your partner going down on his knees and saying 'I Love You' but also expressing how a person matters in his special one's life. When it comes to romantic date ideas, proposals, songs, and poems, what's better than taking inspiration from Bollywood films and confess your true feelings in the most beautiful way?

If you need some help in terms of planning the perfect proposal, here we bring you a few Bollywood examples for a perfect dream proposal for your loved one.

Jannat

Emraan Hashmi proposing to Sonal Chauhan by twirling his car in the middle of the traffic and going on his knees, is every girl’s dream proposal

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The classic airport proposal. The film showed a modern love story, where two friends were unaware of their feelings. Who can forget the scene when Imraan Khan went to the airport just to tell Genelia D’Souza how much he loved him. He presented his feelings through the song ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pahle Ka Naata Koi’.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

No one can make you understand love better than director Karan Johar. The film told the audience that ‘Love is friendship’. The last scene of the movie left everyone teary-eyed when Shah Rukh Khan confessed his love to Kajol who was getting married to Salman Khan.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The best proposal Bunny had for his Naina! Come and knock the door of your love, no fancy gifts and no lavish dinners needed just bent down with their favourite chocolate in a ring box.

Jab We Met

In the film, not the hero but the actress expressed her love. Kareena Kapoor knew that Shahid Kapoor was in love with her, and was leaving the city so that she could marry her boyfriend. The lady realised what she wanted, and ran back to Shahid after which they got married.

Anjaana Anjaani

The ultimate mid-water proposal of Anjaana Anjaani is something we cannot forget. The scene when Ranbir Kapoor proposes to Priyanka Chopra is surely going to melt your loved one's heart.