Upcoming Bollywood movies sequels you can't miss | Aashiqui 3, Dostana 2 and more

Upcoming Bollywood movies sequels: The tinsel town has a long list of upcoming sequels of some of the most popular movies. Sequels like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ have already set the fire at the box office this year. From the recently announced, ‘Aashiqui 3’, ‘Fukrey 3’ to ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Krrish 4’, let's take a look at some popular upcoming sequels we can’t wait to watch.

1. Aashiqui 3

Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie stars Kartik Aryan in the leading role. The actor shared an announcement video on his social media handles. The video had the song, ‘Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum’ in the voice of Arijit Singh and fans just can’t keep calm. The original 'Aashiqui' (1990) was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, featuring the sensational actors, Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The second part was directed by Mohit Suri in 2013, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

2. OMG: Oh My God! 2

OMG was a big hit and now the makers are all set for a sequel. We have seen the versatile actor Paresh Rawal delivering the masterpiece with Akshay Kumar in an extraordinary way. The second part will be led by Akshay Kumar. Actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Rofique Khan will also be seen in the cast. This time the theme of the film is the Indian education system. We just can't afford to miss this masterpiece.

3. Fukrey 3

The Fukrey franchise has made sure to entertain us at every bit of it, now the gang has teamed up for the third installment. The comedy film franchise is being directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. While Ali Fazal will not be part of this film due to prior commitments; Richa Chaddha, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot remained constant for the movie.

4. Dostana 2

The bold story plot of homosexuality in 'Dostana' back in 2008 was the talk of the town. The film back then literally created a buzz amongst the fans. It was said that Kartik Aryan would be seen in the leading role but the actor has dropped out of the project. Although the makers announced recasting for the film, it has been put on the back burner for now. The team announced the sequel of the film in 2019 with Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani.

5. Krrish 4

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krrish franchise has made sure to entertain the audience in every part of the movie. We got our own Indian superhero from this movie. Hrithik Roshan announced ‘Krrish 4’ with a brief teaser on the 15th anniversary of the first film in the superhero franchise last year. The first film was ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ which (2003) with Hrithik and Preity Zinta in lead roles. This was followed by ‘Krrish’ (2006) with Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. ‘Krrish 3’ (2013), where Hrithik and Priyanka were joined by Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut in the cast.

6. Tiger 3

The Salman Khan starrer action-packed movie was a great success at the box office. Now Salman Khan is all set to step into the shoes of Avinash Singh Rathore aka ‘Tiger’ once again. Salman will be accompanied by his favorite co-star, Katrina Kaif. Emraan Hashmi will be portraying the antagonist for the third part. Our beloved King Khan also has a special cameo in the coming movie.

7. Gadar 2

Who can forget a blockbuster like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Kahani', (2001) the movie starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. In the upcoming installment, Utkarsh Sharma will be playing the role of the grown-up son of Sunny and Ameesha. The movie completed 20 years in 2021. Anil Sharma will be directing the second part of the movie. We just can't wait to watch what Tara and Sakeena have for us on the platter.

8. Apne 2

It seems Deols are the favorite of director Anil Sharma. After Gadar 2, the director announced the sequel of Apne. Once again the movie will bring together Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, not only this but also we will see his grandson Karan Deol in a pivotal role.

9. Kick 2

Last year, Nadiadwala's Grandson announced the sequel of ‘Kick’ on Twitter. The Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s starrer 'Kick' was one the highest-grossing films of the time. In the second installment, we will see the duo once again igniting the chemistry between them, The release date is yet to be disclosed.

