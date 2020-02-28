Tiger Shroff had a huge crush on Shraddha Kapoor in school, reveals why he didn't confess his feelings

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are reuniting with Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff is reuniting with Shraddha Kapoor with Baaghi 3. The duo has earlier seen in the first film of Baaghi franchise that released in 2016. Since then fans have been waiting to see them together on silver screen. Recently, during a promotional interview for Baaghi 3, Tiger revealed that he had a huge crush on Shraddha during school days. Ye, you read that right.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Tiger revealed something that Shraddha was completely unaware of. “I used to have a huge crush on her in school,'' said Tiger. Replying to it, Shraddha said, “Mujhe pata hi nahi tha. Agar pata hota toh, then I could do something na about it.”

When Tiger was asked why he never confessed his feelings to the actress, the Baaghi 3 star said that he was scared to do so. ''Meri bohot phat ti thi. Bas dekhta tha. Not in a creepy way, but main bas door se dekhta tha. Jab woh pass karti thi hallway mein toh uske baal udte the,'' he said.

He further added that the thought of confessing his feelings to Shraddha never came in his mind because he was not a rebel back then. “Tab main Baaghi nahi tha,” Tiger joked.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on March 6. A day earlier on Wednesday, Baaghi 3 makers dropped the third song Do You Love Me featuring Disha Patani. Soon after the song was out, it was accused of plagiarism. While makers said that the song is a licensed version of the original by Lebanese composer and songwriter Rene Bendali, netizens found it to be similar to TroyBoi's 2015 hit Do You?

Check out Baaghi 3 Trailer