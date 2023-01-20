The Night Manager Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor lock horns in Indian remake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Night Manager trailer is out; watch the video

The Night Manager Trailer: After the release of two absolutely gripping motion posters, the makers of The Night Manager, an Indian adaptation of the British series, released an interesting trailer featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Dropping the trailer on Instagram, the veteran actor wrote, "A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager, and a dangerous game of love and betrayal - it’s showtime!"

In the trailer, Anil Kapoor looks dangerous and handsome as he plays the spy games with Aditya Roy Kapur. This is his second collaboration with Aditya and indeed a promising one. The duo suits perfectly well on screen. The Night Manager also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 Feb.

Watch The Night Manager Trailer here-

The original British TV series The Night Manager starred Tom Hiddleston and was based on John Le Carre's spy thriller. Talking about his role, Aditya said, "When I saw the original show, what struck me was the journey the character goes through. He is someone who first doesn't want to get involved, but then due to a certain twist of fate, he feels compelled to. The show then goes on to see him go through all the trials and tribulations he faces."

About "The Night Manager", he shared his excitement about being a part of the show. "It's a dream part for an actor to have a character that has so many shades to it. Another thing that attracted me to the project was the tone of the show, it isn't necessarily something that I've gotten a chance to explore in Hindi cinema so far," he added.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is expected to amass good popularity.

Also Read: OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 20): Chhatriwali, Mission Majnu, & others

Also Read: Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar getting engaged? Viral tweet upsets fans

Latest Bollywood News