Thappad Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu starrer shows a steady performance

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha has been doing so far so good. The film that released last Friday collected Rs 2.21 crore on Tuesday taking its total to ₹ 19.13 crore. The film with a hard-hitting plot opened at Rs 3 crore earned Rs 2.26 crore on Monday. Ever since the trailer released, people could not stop talking about the film which happens to be a story of Amrita who one day after getting slapped by her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) decides to end it once and for all.

Earlier, tweeting Day 5 collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Thappad stays at Day 4 levels on Day 5... Needs to maintain the trend on Day 6 and 7 *and* most importantly, stay steady at multiplexes when #Baaghi3 arrives... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 19.13 cr. #India biz.''

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

A report in Box Office India stated, "The first week business of the film looks to be heading towards 21 crore nett which is 20% lower than the first week of Chhapaak." It is crucial for the film to earn good on Thursday considering the fact that it will soon face tough competition from Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3, which is slated to release on March 6.

Coming back to Thappad, it has an ensemble cast featuring Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah. Debutant Pavail Gulati is playing Taapsee's husband in the film.

Indiatvnews.com film critic Sonal Gera in her review of Thappad wrote, ''The multiple lenses form the crux of the movie. A house help -- a victim of domestic abuse, a lawyer -- a victim of indifference and indignant behaviour, and a single mother -- a victim of "isne phirse nayi car leli... Yeh karti kya hai!" Anubhav Sinha does a brilliant job in interweaving these elements together, and presenting a giant-sized mirror to the society.'' Read full review here.

Thappad was declared tax-free by Madhya Pradesh Government for a few months. In an announcement made on Tuesday, the M.P. government gave Thappad exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message.

Watch Thappad Trailer:

