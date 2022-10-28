Thank God Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film witnesses drop, know its earnings here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TRENDZ_RPS Thank God

Thank God Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film is witnessing a downward trend at the ticket window. On Day 3, the film dropped slightly. At the moment it appears hard that the film will pick up, especially when the audience has the option of watching other films like Ram Setu, Black Adam and Kantara. However, overall, the film will earn decent numbers at the ticket window.

Thank God Box Office Report

As per reports, Thank God will find it difficult to mint even Rs 20 cr from the first three days of its release. It has shown a considerable drop in footfalls. "Thank God dropped around 30% on day three as it collected around 4 crore nett takings it total to 17 crore nett and here the collections are also better in mass pockets getting Diwali benefit but the collections are too low now for much of a recovery and there is likely to be another drop tomorrow. There may be growth on Saturday but it will be coming off a low Friday," Box Office India reported.

About Thank God movie

Thank God is a wholesome entertainer with an underlying social message, said lead actor Sidharth Malhotra. It is directed by Indra Kumar, known for making comedies Dhamaal and Ishq. The movie features Sidharth as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok' where Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.

Thank God Changes

Before the release of the film, Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh caught itself in the midst of controversies. Following this, the makers decided to make some changes. The name of Ajay’s character in the film from Chitragupt to CG and his associate Yamdoot’s to simply YD. This, and three other modifications, were done by the makers while submitting the film for certification.

One involves blurring the logo of a liquor brand in the frame, while the other is changing a temple scene to a different angle. A shot of visuals of offering a sweet to the idol of Lord Hanuman was replaced with a back shot angle. The third modification is in the disclaimer’s content at the beginning of the film. The duration the disclaimer stays on screen has also been increased to ensure the audience can read it.

