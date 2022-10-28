Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film gives strong competition to Ajay Devgn's Thank God

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NITINTHERAJARYA Ram Setu

Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 3: It is after a while that an Akshay Kumar film has been able to stay strong at the ticket window. His past theatrical releases this year have proved to be a dud, however, with Ram Setu, things look positive for the Bollywood superstar. Despite a slight drop on Day 3, the film will earn close to Rs 35 crore in the first three days.

Ram Setu Box Office Report

Reportedly, the film is performing well in the Hindi mass markets and they are bringing the most moolah for the film. "Ram Setu dropped around 25% on day three as it collected in the 8-8.50 crore nett range again boosted by business in Gujrat / Saurashtra and UP which showed limited drops compared to the multiplexes in likes of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata which dropped 35-40%.," Box Office India reports.

The collections have been fair so far given the Diwali holidays. It is yet to ascertain how the film will perform post the festivities. However, owning to Chhath Puja 2022, festivities will continue, giving more hope to the film.

About Ram Setu

The film features the actor as an archaeologist, who is on a mission to protect Ram Setu from evil forces. Through the journey, he encounters various challenges.

For the film, special attention has been paid to the action sequences. For Abhishek Sharma-directorial, 'Ram Setu', which is touted to be a one of its kind action-adventure film, the actor teamed up with the action masters, Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh to design and choreograph the action blocks of the film.

Sharing insights about the action-adventure film, producer Vikram Malhotra shared, "The task we had at hand was to create a new type of action, an action which is not your conventional fight sequences but actually using the environment, the world that is available to you to create magic. Akshay sir understood these nuances and helped elevate this with his understanding and experience of action."

Latest Bollywood News