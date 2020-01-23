Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior box office collections day 13: Ajay Devgn's period drama sails steadily

Ajay Devgn's last release Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has definitely won the battle of the box office numbers as compared to Deepika Padukone's Chhappak which released along with it. The film has been doing exceptionally great in terms of box office numbers and remained super strong even in its second week. The film co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles boomed Rs 100 crores in just its first week. On the twelfth day as well, it put up a fiery total of over Rs 183.34 raising expectations for the next ie thirteenth day. Well, the latest reports suggest that the film has done fairly well business and earned Rs 7-7.5 crore on Wednesday.

A report in Koimoi states, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has recorded 15-17% occupancy in the morning shows across the country. It is a negligible drop compared to yesterday’s 18-20%, thus looking forward to pack another day with collections over 7 crores." The film has even surpassed the top film of last year, Kabir Singh, in just 13 days. The film which is Ajay's 100the will make its total of around Rs 190 crores making its way to the 200 crore club soon.

The film was on early Wednesday made tax free in Maharashtra by the Maharashtra government. Thanking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Thank you Uddhav Thackeray Ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra."

Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra.@OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 22, 2020

It was previously declared tax free by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

Tanhaji is based on Subedar Tanhaji Malhusare, the military leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army who lost his life in the battle at Sinhagad fort. Kajol is seen as his wife Savitribai and Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The coming together of the three stars is one of the key reasons behind Tanhaji's box office success. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10.

