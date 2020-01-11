Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn hits the jackpot with his period drama

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 1

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have done it once again. The duo treated their fans with another thrilling drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that hit the screens on January 10th. On the opening day itself, the film earned double digits at the box office. According to Box office India, Tanhaji’s box office collection is Rs 16 crore net on its opening day. It witnessed huge footfall in Maharashtra since the film is about a Maratha Warrior.

With Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay and Kajol are making a comeback on the big screen together after almost a decade. On the other hand, Saif li Khan has also shared the screen space with Ajay after 13 years. If these were not enough reasons to watch the film, then what is? To increase the excitement of the fans, the film is Ajay Devgn’s 100th Bollywood film.

Humbled by this gesture, thank you guys https://t.co/YcjJ9kNA1g — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. While Ajay plays the role of the Maratha warrior Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan has once again stepped into the shoes of antagonist Udhaybhan Rathod. (Read Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's film is a visual delight)

The film has already hit the jackpot by earning double digits at the box office on the first day itself. Now the first weekend is expected to raise the bar and bring in an outstanding total. The film is facing competition with Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak with also released on January 10th. While Chhapaak had a decent opening, the weekend numbers will determine who will rule the box office in the first week. According to BOI, Meghna Gulzar’s film has earned Rs 4.75 cr on its first day.

Reacting to the clash between Tanhaji and Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn said, “I don't think there is any war. People put their opinion and we should not take it seriously. Both films have good subjects and I hope both the films do well."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer:

Also read: Ajay Devgn’s 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' releases. Reasons you should not miss it

Related Video: Watch Ajay Devgn, Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie review

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page