Ajay Devgn’s 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' releases this Friday. Reasons you should not miss it

Ajay Devgn is ready with his 100th film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', and we cannot be more excited -- especially, when it is a periodic drama based on an unsung hero. Fans are even more excited to see one of their favourite couple -- Ajay and Kajol -- share screen space after a long time. Here are few other reasons cinegoers are eagerly waiting for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', and why you also should not miss watching it.

Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s chemistry

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are coming together on the big screen after almost a decade with Tanhaji. Kajol as Savitribai and Ajay as Tanhaji have already wooed the viewers with the song Maay Bhavani dropping on YouTube. Fans are now waiting to relive the magic of their bond on the big screen after years.

“She has always been a fabulous actor. We feel amazed that she suddenly becomes someone else in front of the camera. She can effortlessly switch on and off. With experience, comes maturity, and she has matured as a person. Her understanding of things has become better. She has gone beyond what she was as an actor," Ajay had said, when asked about working with Kajol after years.

Ajay Devgn locking horns with Saif Ali Khan

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in 2006 blockbuster Omkara. Not just did they make their characters iconic, their off screen camaraderie translated well into onscreen enmity, and earned them applause.

In Tanhaji, Saif will be seen as a ‘crazy baddie’ named Udaybhan Rathod. Throwing light on his role, Saif revealed, “He is mad. It is fun to play someone difficult and mad. Also, it's a bit theatrical kind of a performance. The film is made on a huge scale. It is larger-than-life, and a family experience. There is history and politics of it all.”

Ajay Devgn’s 100th film

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a special film for Ajay Devgn, because it is his 100th film. This gives his die-hard fans one more reason to book the tickets. Even other filmstars have expressed excitement about Ajay’s 100th film.

SRK wrote, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji.”

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

A powerful cinematic experience

Ajay Devgn has claimed that the film strikes a good balance between being larger-than-life and realistic when it comes to VFX. The trailer is proof enough that the film is going to be a cinematic experience for the viewers. The film was delayed especially to work on the special effects and make the presentation better.

For the unsung heroes

After completing the shoot of Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn said he would convert this into a series of films called ‘Unsung Heroes’.

