Takht to go on floors this March. Karan Johar announces release date with teaser

The first teaser of Karan Johar's ambitious project Takht takes you back to the history of India that has both hate and love.

New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2020 17:15 IST
Takht to release during 2021 Christmas

Refuting the rumours of being shelved, Karan Johar has released the first teaser of his period drama Takht. Announcing the release date, KJo in his tweet wrote that the movie will go on floors in March and will release on December 24, 2021. Takht has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.

