Takht to go on floors this March. Karan Johar announces release date with teaser

Takht to release during 2021 Christmas

Refuting the rumours of being shelved, Karan Johar has released the first teaser of his period drama Takht. Announcing the release date, KJo in his tweet wrote that the movie will go on floors in March and will release on December 24, 2021. Takht has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.