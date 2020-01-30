Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
  5. Taapsee Pannu shares 'pehli jhalak' of Thappad, announces trailer release date

Sharing the first look poster of her film Thappad, Taapsee Pannu announced that the trailer will be unveiled tomorrow (January 31)

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 13:44 IST
Thappad is Taapsee Pannu's second collaboration with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha

Taapsee Pannu has been on a spree, after sharing her first look from cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic the actor has now shared the first poster of her another pipelined project Thappad. With Thappad, Taapsee is collaborating with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for the second time. The film has been in the limelight ever since  Taapsee had shared her look in the film. Now ahead of the release of the trailer tomorrow, Taapsee has now shared the first poster look of Thappad.

Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!"

Talking about her collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee said, "Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed 'Thappad', I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society."To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say 'Thappad' is this year's 'Pink',"

Taapsee's look from the film created quite a buzz on the internet and rumours that the actress will be playing the role of Amrita Pritam Singh in the film were rife, however, Taapsee denied any such rumours.

Thappad also stars Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie has been shot in the locales of Delhi and Lucknow and is slated to hit the theatres on February 28.

