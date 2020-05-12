Taapsee Pannu confesses being in a relationship, reveals family's thoughts about her boyfriend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu is reportedly dating Danish badminton player Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu has finally confessed that she is dating someone. Reportedly, that someone is Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. In a recent interview, Taapsee said that her family knows about her love life and they pretty much like her boyfriend. The actress in an interview to Pinkvilla said that she doesn't want to talk about her relationship just because of headlines. Taapsee added that she can't afford to lose the credibility she has earned in last few years.

Taapsee said, “I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do.”

Talking about her family's opinions on her boyfriend, Taapsee further added, “There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai. Though Taapsee didn't reveal the name of the special one in her life.

Taapsee's mom, who had also joined in for the conversation was all smiles. The doting mother said, "Yes, I completely trust her and whoever she chooses for herself, we are okay with her decision. We will support her." She adds that while Taapsee was growing up, she didn't know about the boys she was dating. "Unko pata bhi nahi hoga if I was dating a boy ever," Taapsee quips.

