From flash mob surprise by Tiger to charity, glimpses of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebration

Shraddha Kapoor had a busy birthday

Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 on March 3. She spent her birthday in Mumbai while completing promotional events for her upcoming film Baaghi 3. Undoubtedly, it was a busy birthday but Shraddha managed to make the full use of the special day. Shraddha made sure to spread a smile on her birthday. She was also surprised by her Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff with an impromptu dance.

Shraddha started her day with a visit to an NGO to spend some time with special kids and senior citizens. Celebrating her birthday, she cut the cake and enjoyed the programme hosted for the kids. In the photo shared by her on Instagram, Shraddha can be seen gifting something to an elderly man.

Sharing glimpses of her birthday celebration at NGO, the actress wrote on Instagram,"Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla".

Then it was time for a surprise by Tiger Shroff and the film's production team. Hundred of fans gathered in front of her residence and then Tiger, along with 40 dancers, performed an impromptu flash mob on her three songs including Dus Bahane 2.0 and Cham Cham.

Shraddha and Tiger cut the birthday cake amidst the presence of media.

Here's a video of a fan gifting her a Ganpati idol.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan is slated to hit theatres on March 6. The film also features Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.