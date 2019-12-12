Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu?

Has Shah Rukh Khan signed his next film?

There has been a lot of speculations regarding Shah Rukh Khan's next project and the suspense is also growing with time. SRK has been on a sabbatical since the release of Zero. The superstar focussed on his production ventures and spent some quality time with his family while his fans waited for an official announcement. Though nothing has been announced yet, if reports and social media posts are anything to go by, SRK might collaborate with Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu. The yet-untitled movie is scheduled to go on floors by the end of 2020.

Aashiq Abu has helmed hits such as Virus, Mayaanadhi and 22 Female Kottayam. He has also bankrolled films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Ee.Ma.Yau.

Aashiq Abu took to Instagram to share a selfie with King Khan at Mannat. “Thank you, @iamsrk. We love you,” he wrote along with the photo. As per indianexpress.com, “Director Aashiq Abu met Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat today and signed a film with him. Syam Pushkaran of Kumbalangi Nights fame will pen the script''.

Producer Shaneem Zayed also shared a couple of photos and captioned them, “A good two long hour conversation with #SRK with one of most favorite directors and writers @aashiqabu and @syampushkaran that became easily one of the most memorable days of my life I am sure yours too @mrkrrish #shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #aashiqabu #syampushkaran #krrish”

Reportedly SRK has also signed an actioner which will be helmed by Stree fame Raj & DK.