Image Source : YOUTUBE Satellite Shankar Trailer: Sooraj Pancholi plays dutiful soldier who unites the divided nation

After impressing fans in his debut film Hero, Sooraj Pancholi is back with another heart-wrenching story called Satellite Shankar. The makers have released the trailer of the film on Monday and it shows the actor playing a soldier who saves the day and unites the whole nation.

In the trailer, Sooraj can be seen asking for a leave from his officers to visit his family. As he sets on a journey back home, he undergoes circumstances that make it impossible for him to reach his destination. However, determined to fulfill his ‘soldier shapat’, he desires to be back at the border. This is when the entire country gets together to help him fulfill his soldier’s promise.

Watch Satellite Shankar trailer here-

Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July but now it will hit the screens on 15th November.

Other than Satellite Shankar, Sooraj Pancholi will be seen in Remo D’souza’s upcoming dance film called Time To dance. The film will also mark the debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

Also read: Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan's suicide: I lost someone I loved

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page