Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan's suicide: I lost someone I loved

Jiah Khan’s suicide grabbed eyeballs, and everyone was shocked when the actress took such a stern step in her life. But more than that everybody’s eyes were fixed on actor Sooraj Pancholi who was accused in the case and was even jailed. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about what was going on his mind while he was behind the bars.

Sooraj, during an interview to Pinkvilla, recounted his days in the jail and said, "I was put in the Anda cell at the Arthur Road jail which is the most secluded cell. You have no contact with anyone and you don't even get newspapers. I was completely numb. At that point, nothing mattered. All that I kept thinking was that I lost someone who I loved."

He continued, “I have actually been silent because I respect that family. I respect what the family has been through. But the media has become very irresponsible. They only care about their TRPs. There are times when I’m in court and things have been in my favour and a lot of journalists were there. I asked them, ‘Will you write this?’ They told me they won’t because it’s a positive story and it won’t track. It’s unfair but I also believe in time.”

Jiah was seen in a number of films like Nishabd, Ghajini etc and was found hanging in her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013. While for Sooraj, he made his debut with Athiya Shetty in 2015 and will next be seen in Time to Dance, opposite Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister.

