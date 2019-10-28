Baiju Bawra vs Mahabharat: Box office war between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his favourite Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next magnum opus after Gangubai Kathiawadi titled Baiju Bawra. Slated to hit the theatre on Diwali 2021, Baiju Bawra is a revenge story of a maverick maestro. However, the interesting part of the story is that the musical saga is scheduled to release on the same day Deepika Padukone's ambitious project Draupadi is releasing.

Deepika is playing the titular role in her ambitious production Draupadi. Deepika confirmed playing the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat. Sharing her excitement, the actress said that she is thrilled and she believes it to be the role of a lifetime.

Deepika's film will be narrating Mahabharat with a new perspective. ''While the 'Mahabharat' is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the 'Mahabharat' but most often from its men,'' the actress told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Baiju Bawra is reportedly based on 1952 film directed by Vijay Bahtt. Starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari in lead roles, the film revolved around Baiju and Tansen. For unversed, Baiju gave a challenge to fame musical maestro Tansen at Akbar's court.

Baiju Bawra was announced on Diwali 2019

Either Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan can be roped in to play the titular role. However, the reports are still to be confirmed by the makers.

On a related note, Deepika has two movies scheduled to release next year- Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and Kabir Khan's '83 along with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika will be sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh for the first time post marriage.

On the other hand, Bhansali's next release Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. According to the book Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, Gangubai was a matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She was a brothel owner. The movie will release next year on 11th September.

