Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal refute rumours of their monsoon wedding: 'People are so jobless'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal react to their wedding rumours

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have rubbished their wedding rumours. The couple has been dating for over five years. The reports doing the rounds stated that the duo is planning to have a monsoon wedding and will probably tie the knot somewhere around June.

Now, Richa has come out to react on the ongoing rumours. An annoyed Richa said, ''Now, all the media needs to do is tell us the name of our unborn children''. Adding further, Ali said that he is getting calls since morning. ''Arrey no. It’s not true. People are so vella (jobless). I don’t know who has said all this. I have been getting calls since morning. I will give you a heads-up on it whenever it happens,'' he told Bollywood Hungama.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Mirror published a report quoting a source as saying: “Richa and Ali are very happy together and are keen to take the next step to further consolidate their bond. Though they are looking at June-July to formalise their relationship, the preference is the first half of June.”

The report further mentioned that Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as the venues for the wedding ceremonies. Rest of things will be finalised after the date is set.

Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, Richa said they are currently ''waiting and chilling''. ''We don’t have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don’t have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job,'' Richa had said.

Richa and Ali have shared screen space in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.