Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 excels on first Monday, earns Rs 21 crore

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has owned the weekend with the release of her film Mardaani 2. The actress is seen playing the role of the Superintendent of Police in the film and fighting against the most cold-hearted villain. The film opened with decent box office number of Rs 3.80 crore but managed to bring the audience to the theaters which contributed to a good total. The film after the first weekend collected Rs 17 crore and with a superb first Monday, it has raked in a total of Rs 21 crore at the box office.

Going by the latest numbers by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned a good total in the international markets as well. He wrote, “#Mardaani2 - #Overseas - Opening Weekend [till 15 Dec 2019]: $ 820k [₹ 5.81 cr]... Key markets...#USA + #Canada: $ 184k....#UAE + #GCC: $ 420k....#UK: $ 50k....ROW: $ 166k”

Interestingly, Mardaani 2 has even outnumbered the actress’ earlier releases as well. Her 2018 film Hichki had collected Rs 15.35 crore and the first film of the same franchise, Mardaani (2014) collected Rs 14.46 crore in the first weekend. It is expected that by the end of the first week, Mardaani 2 will garner atleast Rs 30 crore which is a good total.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first movie in the franchise. It is produced by Aditya Chopra. In Mardaani 2, Shivani, now Superintendent of Police, is ready to face cold-hearted villain who has committed the heinous crime of rape and murder.

