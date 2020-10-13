Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer Radhe, shares pics

Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2020 17:10 IST
Actor Randeep Hooda has completed his work on the action drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan. "It's a wrap.. Good bye dude! And, glimpse of the new normal #Radhe #ShootingIife #NewNormal," he tweeted on Tuesday. He also shared an image of himself from his vanity van with a jacket that his character weras in the film. In another image, he is seen travelling in a car, with a precautionary plastic sheet to protect from the virus.

It's a wrap..Good bye dude! Swipe for a glimpse of the new normal 😜 #Radhe #ShootingIife #NewNormal

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film was scheduled to release earlier this year but got pushed due to the Covid crisis.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Randeep had said: "In this ('Radhe'), we are going to have some confrontation."

"Salman's films are a genre in themselves and I think it's a different kind of an atmosphere. I, as an actor, definitely believe that one should be able to adapt to all atmospheres and styles of working and I am excited about it. "He (Salman) has been a very good friend and somebody I have looked up to in more ways than one, so it's always exciting to be in a movie with him. Through him, my work reaches a lot more people," Randeep had said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

