Rajkummar Rao on Chhalaang: Audiences want to see real characters

Actor Rajkummar Rao once again plays a relatable character in his upcoming film, Chhalaang, and says there is a demand for stories with real characters. In the Hansal Mehta-directed social comedy set in Haryana, he portrays the role of a PT teacher who initially doesn't take sports too seriously.

"I was into sports. I did my schooling in Haryana, so I could relate to it. The PT teacher's accent... there is a lot of nostalgia and fun," said the actor.

"Audiences want to see real characters. That's why new generation writers and filmmakers are making films about real people and cultures. You must have seen a guy like Montu (his character inthe film) in real life. There is a demand for such stories," he added.

Through the film, he hopes people understand the importance of physical training.

"School has many opportunities. Education is important, but physical fitness is also important, especially in today's time," said the actor.

"Chhalaang" reunites Rajkummar with director Hansal Mehta. "It is such a pleasure to work with Hansal sir. It is truly special. Our first meeting was in 2011 and there was an instant connection. Since then we have been working together. I adore him," said Rajkummar.

"Working with Hansal sir on this film was different. It is not one of the serious dramas. Hansal sir understands humour well," added the actor, who has delivered heavy-duty performances in serious Hansal Mehta directorials as "Shahid", "CityLights", and "Aligarh".

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna.

"The film is with children and about children, which adults can also enjoy," said Ranjan, who feels that they have explored something different in "Chhalaang".

"Sports films generally have national teams and big events, but what about their origin? That begins in schools. We have seen movies on coaches and players, but not a PT master. Introduction to sports always happens through a PT master. That's where the idea came from," he shared.

The film releases on the eve of Children's Day, on November 13, on Amazon Prime Video.

