Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh take an e-rickshaw ride in latest Ludo still

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao look from Ludo

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who had a dream debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been missing from the big screen after the box office debacle of her last film Thugs of Hindostan. But the wait to see her back on screen will soon come to end as she gears up with new films. Fatima will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo that also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanya Malhotra. The film is an anthology of four different short stories.

Fatima who has been busy with the shoot of the film shared a new photo from the shoot with Rajkummar Rao. In the picture, Rajkummar and Fatima could be seen sitting in an e-rickshaw dressed in ordinary clothes. Fatima is seen wearing salwar kameez and while Rajkummar is dressed in a printed t-shirt and a pair of pants.

Fatima has been treating her fans with a glimpse from the shoot, earlier, she shared a picture from the shoot where she could be seen wearing a nightie and helmet.

Earlier, Rajkummar had also shared a still from the movie on the new year where he was seen dressed as a woman. Sharing the picture Rajkummar wrote, “Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries official”.

Rajkummar’s look was so good that fans could not believe if it's really hi and many compared him with Alia Bhatt. Bankrolled by T-Series’s Bhushan Kumar Ludo will hit the theatres on April 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Fatima will also be seen with Manoj Bajpayee in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Vicky Kaushal in horror film Bhoot.