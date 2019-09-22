Image Source : TWITTER Rajkummar Rao celebrates 2 years of Newton with heartfelt message

Rajkummar Rao's film Newton, which was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards, has completed two years on Sunday since its release.

Reminiscing about the film's journey, Rajkummar took to Twitter and shared that "Newton" will always remain special to him.

"2 years of 'Newton'. This film will always remain very special to me for so many reasons. Thank you guys for all your love and support," Rajkummar tweeted along with the movie's poster.

Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, "Newton" revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation. It was shot in the interiors of Chhatisgarh.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will soon start working on the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s The White Tiger, with co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “I am looking forward to working with Priyanka, she is a wonderful talent. We will have a great time working together. I am very excited about this film. I have met Ramin (Bahrani) and he is a great guy. We will soon begin work on this film".

He will also be seen in Made in China opposite Mouni Roy. Speaking about his character, he recently said that he was able to go all out to express his character’s Gujarati-ness. “I got to go all out in playing this Gujarati character, which I wasn’t able to do in Kai Po Che; it was very subtle in that film. I started smelling Gujarat and I had picked up Gujarat nuances while staying out there as well,” he reveals.

