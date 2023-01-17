Pathaan's Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film release Date, Screentime, Cast & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANKU_KYA Pathaan Update

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is set to release on January 25. With this, SRK will be seen on-screen after four years. The action-packed trailer with King Khan's charisma has raised the bar of anticipation for the movie as the superstar will be seen in a new avatar, a chiseled physique with drool-worthy abs. The film’s advance bookings are underway internationally and the initial trends are impressive. Soon, Yash Raj Films will open advance booking for Pathaan in India as well.

Pathaan's Advance Bookings

In India, the advance bookings for Pathaan will start from January 20, just five days before the film’s release. The strategy is to take the hype around Pathaan to its most optimal point before YRF gives an opportunity to audiences to book tickets for Bollywood biggie.

Pathaan: Screentime

2 hours 26 minutes

Pathaan: Cast

Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, a RAW field agent

Deepika Padukone

John Abraham

Dimple Kapadia

Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Sunil Luthra

Gautam Rode

Gavie Chahal

Salman Khan as Avinash Singh "Tiger" Rathore (Cameo appearance)

Siddharth Anand on Pathaan

Recently, filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened up about his experience working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which will hit the theatres on January 25. In a video released by Yash Raj Films, Siddharth talked about why Pathaan has become one of the most hyped film globally and how SRK's return to the cinemas after four years has added to the humongous buzz that the film is carrying.

"Directing SRK is a responsibility and it's even more greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it's somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of," he said.

About Pathaan

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus.

