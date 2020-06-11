Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIHARSPEAKS Pankaj Tripathi starred in Mirzapur, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Sacred Games.

Pankaj Tripathi has starred portraying violent characters on screen such as Kaleen Bhaiyya in "Mirzapur", Sultan in "Gangs Of Wasseypur" and Guruji in "Sacred Games". However, the actor revealed that violence in films doesn't attract him much "as an audience". "I have done a good number of gangster roles in films and that surprises me as much, because I don't naturally gravitate towards action in reel or real life. My most preferred genre of films is the social drama that has both entertainment value and message," Pankaj said as quoted by IANS.

"There is a lot of dialogue around depicting violence on screen and whether it is normalised but it is on us viewers to exercise caution in what we consume. The genre of crime drama has been a crowdpuller for a long time. I know many of my films have fared exceedingly well too. There's a bewitching quality about how crime is romanticised on screens, which is why people watch it across the globe," he added.

Tripathi said he does not like to watch "mindless violence" if it doesn't leave any impact on anyone. The actor added that he signs up for the film only on the basis of the story and treatment of characters.

"The stories are full of colour and piques curiosity. But personally speaking, it doesn't attract me as an audience. What's the point of mindless violence if it doesn't comment on the larger scheme of things."

"Even as an actor, when I greenlight projects, I remember the social context of the story I am telling. There's no doubt that a country as vast as ours needs more social drama on pertinent subjects. We say films change the world and yes they do. Even though entertainment is sacrosanct, films are instrumental in changing mindset's and we should collectively aim to attain larger good through films," the actor explained.

