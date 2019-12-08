Panipat Box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's period drama still running slow

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat that released on the 6th of December has been unable to make is mark at the box-office and is being given a tough competition by Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie barely collected Rs 4-4.25 crores nett on day one, as reported by Box Office India. The movie is based on the 'Third Battle of Panipat' that was fought between Marathas lead by Sadashiv Bhau and the Afghani army lead by Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Panipat is struggling at the BO and hardly managed to collect an estimated Rs 5.75 - 6 crores net. The film has to really show a turnaround to improve matters.

Bollywood movie analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours].”

Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Maratha leader Sadashiv Bhau and Sanjay Dutt plays the Afghan ruler 'Ahmad Shah Abdali'. The movie also marks the return of 'Jodha-Akbar' director, Ashutosh Gowarikar after a period of 3 years. His last movie Mohenjodaro was a box-office failure and had garnered negative reviews from the film critics. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Bhau.

The movie fared decent reactions from the critics and audiences by was criticized for its painfully long screen time. Panipat released in over 1,500 screen all over India and over 600 screens worldwide.

The actors including Arjun Kapoor had worked really hard for the movie. Arjun Kapoor had also shared a video of his transformation on Instagram.