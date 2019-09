Marjaavaan trailer review: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh’s film is high on action, drama and revenge

Marjaavaan Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh’s film is high on action, drama and rev

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are set to reprise their 'Eik Villain' roles with another revenge drama titled Marjaavaan. Riteish will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. The trailer is out now and going by it, the movie looks like a winner.

The trailer opens up with characters introducing themselves with idioms and phrases. A lot of posters have already been released that have managed to impress the fans.

The actors look fierce as they look ready to pounce upon each other. Riteish's role of vertically challenged villain is surely going to work its magic. Sharing the trailer of his film, Sidharth tweeted, "Raavan ke dus sarr ke liye ek teer hi kaafi hai #MarjaavaanTrailer out now."

Just before the trailer, the poster of the film featuring the lead actress Tara Sutaria was released in which she can be seen resting her head on a bloodied and bruised Sid, while Riteish’s character walks on with a loaded gun. The tagline of the poster read as ‘Ishq mein maaroonga bhi, maroonga bhi,’ and while sharing it, the actors wrote, “Ishq aur inteqaam ki sab hadd hogi paar! #MarjaavaanTrailer out today at 1 pm.”

The film's release was advanced from November 22 to November 8. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News