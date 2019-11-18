Marjaavaan box office report: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh's film jumps in opening weekend

The latest Friday release Marjaavaan-- featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in key roles surprised fans when it collected Rs 7.03 crore on the first day of its release. The film which has just crossed its opening weekend has managed to take a jump of approximately 35 percent at the box office and if reports by Box Office India are to be believed, then the film would mint somewhere close to Rs 9 crore on Sunday.

The previous collections of the film was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter as he wrote, "#Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 14.24 cr. #India biz."

The film shows Sidharth, playing the role of an orphan boy raised by local mafia, Tara plays a mute girl while Riteish is seen in an interesting role of a dwarf villian.

According to the movie review by IANS, with 'Marjaavaan', Milap Zaveri has just served a very messed-up tribute to the Bollywood entertainers of yore. "Come to think, that does not really work as ideal endorsement of the now-defunct masala genre for GenNow viewers," it adds.

Watch the trailer of Marjaavaan here:

