Mardaani 2 star Rani Mukerji meets supecop Archana Tyagi

Rani Mukerji met supercop Archana Tyagi

Actress Rani Mukerji who will be playing the role of a cop in her upcoming film Mardaani 2 is promoting her film in a unique way. The actress will be police officers and their families for the promotion and in that bid the actress recently met and interacted with the additional director general of police and chief of Maharashtra SRPF Archana Tyagi, to discuss matters of juvenile crime in the country. The story of Mardaani 2 is based in ‘coaching-city’ Kota and tells a capturing tale of the hunt for cruel rapist and murderer.

"We think that because a boy is young, he is not capable of committing a crime. But that's not true," said Tyagi, immediately addressing the fact that women must be alert of their surroundings, regardless of those they interact with, according to a report in mid-day.com.

"There's no scope for complacency. Women and girls must be alert all the time. You can't say, 'Yeh kapde mat pehno,' because women have to be up and about. So, be alert; trust the 'female instinct' that people talk about. We are raising our girls to build better lives, but we are not training our boys to (respect) those women."

Refuting that the crimes towards juveniles are being committed by the less privileged, Tyagi said: "Such crimes are also committed by the affluent, who have everything they need. (So, people must) raise the male child to be sensitive towards women. The police and government will do its job; (but we) can't have one policeman (allotted to) each person."

Tyagi said that she was often left emotionally distraught when dealing with cases of juvenile crimes, at the onset.

Recalling an incident, she says: "In Karad (Satara), the parents of a girl were killed by her boyfriend. Both, the girl and the boy were juvenile. The body parts were scattered in different places. That affected me a lot."

Directed by Gopi Purthran, Yash Raj's Mardaani 2 is set to hit the theatres on December 13, 2019.

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News