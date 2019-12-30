Malang to feature underwater kissing sequence between Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor starrer Malang will hit the theaters on February 14, 2020

Actors Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor who will be seen together in Mohit Suri' Malang, reportedly shot for an underwater kissing sequence of the film. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha and Aditya reportedly underwent special training sessions for the scene as director Mohit Suri wanted them to able to hold their breath underwater for a long time. The one-minute-long scene required the duo to be comfortable underwater. All this paid off well when the scene was shot during the Goa schedule of the film.

A source close to the project said, "The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be underwater for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns."

Earlier this year, the duo was spotted in Goa for a special training session. Disha had even shared an Instagram post in her diving suit with Aditya as they posed for a picture together. Sharing the picture Disha wrote, "Training for something special #malang.” Now we finally know what the special training was for.

Disha and Aditya's looks from the film was unveiled. The stars took to their Instagram to share their look.

View this post on Instagram MALANG A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:29am PST

Actor Anil Kapoor's look as cop in the film was unveiled on his 63rd birthday.

Malang directed by Mohit Suri is a revenge drama film starring, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

