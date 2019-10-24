Don't Be Shy controversy: Bala makers react to Dr Zeus' allegations of plagiarism

Bala makers react to Dr. Zeus' allegation of plagiarism

Ayushmann's Khurrana has been caught in another controversy the first song from the film, 'Don't Be Shy' was released music composer Dr Zeus accused Bala makers of using his song without prior approval. Now, reacting to accusations of Dr. Zeus makers of Bala released an official statement saying that they had procured all the rights required before using the song in their film. The song has been recreated by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar while Badshah has voiced the song.

The makers said, "Karman Entertainment owns the worldwide rights to the song Don't Be Shy by Rouge, the early 2000s classic dance hit, produced by Dr Zeus. Karman Entertainment gave an official license to Maddock Films for the re-creation rights of Don't Be Shy, which is featuring in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam and directed by Amar Kaushik."

Soon after the song was released, Dr. Zeus slammed Bala makers for plagiarism and tweeted, "Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch "

Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original🖕🏽My lawyers will b in touch🖕🏽 — Dr Zeus (@drzeusworld) October 18, 2019

Singer Baadshah who has sung this song had reacted to Zr. Zeus ' allegations of plagiarism. Badshah tweeted, "I am aware of the situation around Dont be shy’. I want to start by saying that I love And respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and I've learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person id want to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still, if there’s any misunderstanding, ill make sure it gets cleared asap. I support Zeus Paaji."

Earlier, the makers of Ujda Chaman had accused makers of Bala of copyright violations. Both the film feature a bald protagonist and stories revolve around their struggle around their premature balding. Bala which was scheduled to release on November 15 was preponed to a November 7 release. The change in the release date of Bala forced Ujda Chaman makers to release it early on October 24, before its earlier planned date of November 8