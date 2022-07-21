Liger Trailer OUT: Vijay Deverakonda impresses in rugged and beefed up look in high-octane actioner

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LIGER Liger Trailer

Liger Trailer OUT: After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by sharing a bold poster featuring 'Vijay Deverakonda', the makers of Liger further fuelled the excitement of viewers by dropping the theatrical trailer of the Puri Jagannadh directorial. Megastar Chiranjeevi, alongside Prabhas launched the Telugu trailer, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the Malayalam and Ranveer Singh released the Hindi trailer. Dropping the power-packed trailer, Vijay, who will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect, wrote, "India, We give you Mass. Action. Entertainment. The LIGER Trailer! Aug 25th Worldwide release!"

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ananya Panday. Vijay is looking all rugged and beefed up. His remarkable transformation, and intense look, made fans go gaga. While the film’s first glimpse introduced Vijay Deverakonda’s character, the trailer takes us inside into his wild world that begins with Vijay Deverakonda entering the ring, with Ramya Krishna’s voice briefing the reason behind the name of Liger for his son. “My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger,” she utters. Krishna makes a strong impact with her acts as a typical mother wherein Ronit Roy appeared as coach.

Liger is a bumpy journey of a chaiwala, his efforts to represent India and win the MMA title, with many obstacles in the progression. Legend Mike Tyson’s stylish intro, followed by the dialogue exchange with Liger is a feast to watch. When Vijay says, “I’m a Fighter,” Tyson, in reply says, “If you’re a Fighter, what am I.” The last frames of Tyson giving killer look gave a perfect finish to the trailer. ALSO READ: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda goes 'clothes-less' flaunting chiseled body, his new poster creates stir on Twitter

Earlier, Deverakonda set the internet on fire when he dropped his first look from the upcoming film. The new poster featured him clothes-less as he flaunted his chiseled body, holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. Along with the poster, we see a text that reads, "Saala Crossbreed." The actor took to his social media and shared his fiery look from Liger. He wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER."

About Liger

Liger is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25. Cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha new poster: Naga Chaitanya thanks his 'Bala' Aamir Khan, says 'this one will...'

Latest Bollywood News