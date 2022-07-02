Liger: Vijay Deverakonda goes 'clothes-less' flaunting chiseled body, his new poster creates stir on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda set the internet on fire after he dropped his first look from his upcoming film Liger. The new poster sees Vijay Deverakonda as he goes clothes-less flaunting his chiseled body, holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. Along with the poster, we see a text that reads, "Saala Crossbreed." The bold poster from the movie has got actor's fans all excited and they can't wait to watch him as a boxer on the screen. He mentioned that this film took his everything as an actor.

The actor took to his social media and shared his fiery look from Liger. He wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER." Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ananya Panday. Vijay is looking all rugged and beefed up. His remarkable transformation, and intense look, made fans go gaga. Liger is special for Vijay and his fans as it will mark his debut in Bollywood.

Liger is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role.

Cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.