Kuttey Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor-Tabu's film opens at dull note; theaters remain empty

Kuttey Box Office Collection Day 1: In the second weekend of 2023, Bollywood released its first film, Kuttey. Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's dark comedy-drama Kuttey opened in theatres on Friday, January 13. However, the first Hindi release of the year took a very dull start of around 5 per cent. From its coarse language to its intense comedy and darkish tone, 'Kuttey' has shades of the 2009 Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kaminey'. The film grabbed the ears of viewers as Arjun, Tabu, and Radhika Madan use explicit language to make a point, which failed to attract the audience.

Kuttey Box Office Report

Kuttey's first-day performance has remained below average, with a total collection of approx Rs 1.5 to 2 crore. According to Box Office India, "the first Hindi release of the year Kuttey has taken a very dull start of around 5% which is not a surprise considering how films which probably had more the box office have been faring. Kuttey is a film that does anything for the youth and is very much a film similar to what goes around on streaming with abusive language and bloodshed. The film seems to have tried to bank on the value of 2009 film Kaminey but that was hardly a good film or appreciated outside the media and critic types who hardly matter."

About Kuttey

“Sabke sab kuttey hai saale!” Arjun Kapoor says sarcastically and sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride with this thrilling, raw and earthy trailer, tinged with dark humour. Starring Arjun, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, the seven grey-shaded characters appear to reflect what they will portray in the movie. In the film, Arjun turned on his action mode as he and Tabu play a cop and an investigating officer. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah is essaying the role of a gangster.

Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed Kaminey), has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan’s movie.

Arjun Kapoor starrer is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

