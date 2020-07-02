Kriti Sanon says 'don’t give up' with motivational message on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon shares a motivational line on Instagram

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a motivational message for her fans. “The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don’t give up,” her post wrote.

Paying tribute to his Raabta co-star Sushant, Kriti had earlier shared several pictures with him. “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things...A part of my heart has gone with you..and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will,” she had captioned her post.

After Sushant's death, Kriti had also called out trolls on social media. “It’s strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive sides once you are gone. Social media is the fakest, most toxic place and if you have not posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for real. It seems social media is the new ‘real world’.. and the real world has become fake,” Kriti had written.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence.

